The renowned psychiatrist and existentialist Viktor Frankl, creator of logotherapy, says that, one of the years in which he was in a Nazi concentration camp (he was 3 years in total), he heard the widespread rumor that at the end of the year they released them all. Hundreds of people seemed that they were going to finally return to their homes after the very long and terrible experience of the confinement and the physical and moral degradation they had suffered.

Most people rejoiced, but among those who experienced that hope there were those who clung to “all or nothing” to that hope. deadline (time limit) and others who maintained a moderate joy fearing that things would not finally turn out like this. Finally, the rumor never turned into reality. There was no such liberation and the concentration camp continued its subhuman routine as usual in the new year.

But here’s the hard fact: Frankl says that most of the people who had desperately attached themselves to this illusion of freedom, little by little they were dying. For different causes: diseases, malnutrition or whatever, but the ghost of death settled in them and they could never recover. For the psychiatrist, carrying all the meaning and hope on a date that would modify their lives was his tragedy. From there, they lost all desire to live.

Sticking “all or nothing” to a key deadline can lead to frustration. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

On operational and emotional deadlines

In our modern lives this concept of “deadline” or deadline is well known: it is used in the corporate sphere to speak of a period of execution of something that needs to be finished in a punctual day, without delays. It proposes a time in which we can organize our work as best we please, as long as we deliver the results of the effort on time.

For many people, the deadline is an organizing element of work and helps us to plan more orderly the rhythms of our daily events. In this sense, we put together a “Mental planning” with a completion day, that is to say something like a “mental deadline” parallel to the operative one.

The problem is when we begin to organize our personal and emotional life in a similar way to work: with emotional deadlines (so we baptize it here).

In the case of the concentration camp, the effect is brutal: to the probable operational deadline that was installed in the environment, the people “attached” an emotional deadline, which could translate into: “Until this day I can endure, not a day more”, and all meaning was lost after that date. The frustration, depression and abandonment they surely ate the last of those people’s immune reserves.

Feelings cannot be established by “decree.” Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

Intent and purpose instead of rigid dates

When we talk about our emotional life, about the most subjective processes, it is not good to get deadlines. “In this month I need to forget about Julieta and be able to meet someone else,” a heartbroken man may say. “I have to fill myself with enthusiasm for my next vacation after this pandemic period”Says an excited worker who is exhausted from so many covid restrictions.

Both attitudes are conditioning. We cannot and should not pretend “Decree” to feel in this or that way on an emotional level. Nor should we pretend that others sit a certain way with a rigid agenda in hand.

“You don’t have to cry for that knee injury, it happens to all athletes that they get injured sometime,” the father tells his recently broken son playing soccer. Is it wrong for him to cry, kick and curse himself for his bad luck? Isn’t it a necessary process on the road to recovery?

That is why at Mindfulness we prefer talk about “intentions” instead of rigid deadline targets. “I intend to feel better but I am patient with the times, with my internal rhythms ”, we could say.

An attitude that favors well-being: do not pressure ourselves with emotional deadlines. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

Trust internal processes

If you practiced mindfulness, there is a concept that you surely heard in the meditations: “let’s trust that things unfold in time”. It is common to hear it from teachers and instructors. To which it refers? Well to don’t push us with emotional deadlines, with achieving certain results in an obsessive and tyrannical period of time.

This is closely related to what we call “way of being”, which is the set of attitudes that makes us relate more contemplatively with reality, in a gentle dance where we shape ourselves as we act … we give and receive, we grow without doing and we learn the art of silent activity.

Finding that internal rhythm and the great ability to tune into the rhythms of our environment (without getting hooked on the frenzy of some ecosystems) is the path of the mindfulness practitioner.

In our classes we recite the verses from Lao Tzu that advocate this: “Do you have the patience to wait for the mud settles and the water clears? ”. Processes, not results. Road, not highway.

* Martín Reynoso is a psychologist, director of Train Your Brain Argentina and author of “Mindfulness, scientific meditation”.