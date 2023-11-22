This Tuesday, November 21, the Mexican National Team played a life or death duel against Honduras. The team led by Jaime Lozano arrived with the obligation to beat the Catracho team by three goals at the Azteca Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League and get their ticket to the Copa América.
From the first minutes of the match, El Tri went on the offensive looking to open the scoring. However, it was not until the 43rd minute that Mexico, with a free kick goal from Luis Chávez, took the lead on the scoreboard.
The duel was closer than I expected and Honduras also had a couple of clear chances to score.
El Tri made it 2-0 and 2-2 on aggregate thanks to a dramatic goal by Edson Álvarez in the 90+11 minute. This generated a lot of controversy in the Honduran environment because the central referee had only added nine minutes originally.
On penalties, Mexico won by a score of 4-2 and earned its ticket to the next round of the Nations League and the Copa América.
The Mexican National Team will face Panama in the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League on March 21, 2024.
The winner of this match will face the winner of the bracket between the United States and Jamaica in the grand final of the tournament on March 24, 2024.
