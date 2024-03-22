The Mexican team has managed to qualify for the final of the CONCACAF Nations League after defeating the Panama team 0-3. Edson Álvarez, Julián Andrés Quiñones and Orbelin Pineda were the scorers for Tri and gave Jaime Lozano's team a place in the final of the tournament.
After the resounding failure of the The Mexican Futbol selection In the last World Cup in Qatar 2022, fans believed that now the leaders would put their cards on the table, that there would be important changes and that many positions would even move, all in order not to continue going backwards in the most important sporting event at the national team level. .
However, although these changes came ('Tata' Martino left, Diego Cocca arrived and then he also left so that Jaime Lozano could arrive), the feeling among the fans is still one of uncertainty and even dissatisfaction.
The football proposal of 'Jimmy' still does not fully convince them, even though in his short stay at the head of the tricolor he already managed to win the Gold Cup and the results are, to a certain extent, positive.
Taking into consideration that the Mexican Soccer Team already has its place guaranteed in the next World Cup, by being the host along with the United States of America and Canada, it would be easy to think that Jaime Lozano will be supported, because even in the worst of the scenarios and that the national team takes time to adapt to what 'Jimmy' wants, there would not be a serious enough consequence.
However, the Copa América, to be held this summer in the United States of America, could exhibit the poor actions of the young strategist, and this, without a doubt, would deduct points from him in the fight to be the one to lead the Mexican National Team in the next World Cup.
What Jaime needs is to convince, not only with results, but with good performance on the field of play, so that those who make the decisions continue to keep him at the forefront of the arena.
For now, they have already faced the first complex test against the Panamanians, in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Nations League. Their next match will be this Sunday in the final against the United States. After this match, we will have to wait for the next break, which will be on May 31, when they face the Bolivian National Team, and then on June 5 against the Uruguayan National Team.
