The Mexican National Team debuted in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with a result that leaves bittersweet feelings. On the one hand, the team led by Gerardo Martino showed its best side in more than a year and a half, however, El Tri could not get three important points in a duel that worked better than its rival.
A victory against Poland would have brought the Aztec team closer to qualifying in an unpredictable Group C. Mexico, now, will face a hurt Argentina that is in last place in the sector. The ‘Scaloneta’ fell unexpectedly against Saudi Arabia by a score of 2-1, putting this group red hot.
Since the World Cup draw, a lot of expectations have been generated about this duel. Historically, Argentina has been superior to Mexico in World Cups and at the national team level. However, in recent years the Tri has competed well in official duels, although they have not been able to score points against the albiceleste.
Now the expectation is even greater: Argentina needs the three points against Mexico and the Aztec team could use this in their favor to look for the mistake and try to give another bell.
The next commitment of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup will take place next Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lusail Stadium.
