Sunday, March 24, AT&T Stadium field. The United States National Team faced the The Mexican Futbol selection for the duel corresponding to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League final.
Mexico took the field with Guillermo Ochoa in goal, a line of four defenders made up of Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Johan Vasquez and Jorge Sánchez. In midfield were Érick Sánchez, Edson Álvarez and Luis Chávez. Uriel Antuna, Henry Martín and 'Chucky' Lozano played forward.
Santiago Giménez started again on the bench; He entered until after the sixtieth minute, when the Mexican Soccer Team was already losing 2-0, with goals scored by Adams and Reyna. His face was contorted, when Jaime Lozano called him to come in as a replacement, he said it all.
After the defeat against the United States, which represented the three-time championship for the Americans in a tournament that the Mexicans have not been able to win, the players took advantage of the cameras and microphones to praise their strategist: 'Jimmy' Lozano. For example, Jorge Sánchez stated the following:
“The ones they had, they screwed up… I think Jimmy played an excellent game, we were working in the best way… We didn't explain what happened, if you saw how we killed each other in training, we talked to each other and we don't understand what happens”
– Jorge Sanchez
The Mexican Soccer Team will have to quickly shake off the bitter taste of defeat, since on May 31 they debut in the Copa América, after eight years of absence. A real challenge for 'Jimmy' Lozano… if he continues to be technical director of the national squad, since losing the final against the United States caused thousands of Mexican fans to demand his departure.
