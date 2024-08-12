

a question

A question was received from a reader saying:

My wife is requesting a divorce after many years of marriage, due to family problems. She has two children, male and female, who have grown up and finished their university studies. Some of them have taken up jobs. My question is, if I agree to fulfill her request for divorce, will I be obligated to provide child support and a home for her? Who will receive custody in such a case?

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

As for the children’s expenses, according to Article 78 of the Federal Personal Status Law, the expenses of girls continue until marriage, while the expenses of boys are dropped if they join a job from which they earn a living, although we believe that in application of Clause 3 of the same article, the expenses of girls are dropped if they have money, which is achieved by joining a job from which they earn a living, as is the case for boys.

Regarding custody, according to Article 156 of the law, women’s custody ends when a male reaches the age of eleven and a female reaches the age of thirteen, unless the court sees fit to extend this age in the interest of the person in custody, until the male reaches the age of puberty or the female marries. Accordingly, the legal period of custody for children, whether male or female, ends according to their ages. Even the issue of extending the custody period ends for male children, but it does not end for unmarried girls. Accordingly, the wife can request to extend the custody of the girls until marriage, and if the court decides this in her favor, it will oblige the father to stay in the custody home. Therefore, we advise you to be the first to request to include the girls with you.