Madrilenians go to bed tonight without knowing when they will be confined to their city. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, assured this Thursday in the Assembly that its Executive abides by the norm of the central government published this morning in the BOE, which establishes epidemiological thresholds that lead to perimeter confinement in 10 municipalities: the capital, Parla, Fuenlabrada, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Getafe, Alcorcón, Leganés, Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares. But, for that to happen, the Community has to transpose the norm to its official gazette – theoretically before midnight on Friday – and establish a date to start the restrictions, something that is not yet clear. And even less after the announcement tonight by the Díaz Ayuso team that this person will appeal (against the criteria of Ciudadanos, his partner in the Cabinet) the order before the National Court, with a request for the adoption of precautionary measures that, if accepted, it could totally or partially paralyze the application of the Health regulation.

Ayuso has also announced that this Friday he will appeal the text to the courts, so it remains in the hands of a judge to annul or not the measure, which was approved by a majority, but without consensus in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System ( CISNS) on Wednesday. The judicial decision to annul the plan or not is necessary as it happens with all the norms that restrict fundamental rights without a state of alarm involved.

There is a legal battle between the Government and the Community regarding the obligation to comply with the resolution. According to a report from the State Attorney General, it is mandatory. “The rule applicable in the voting of the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS)”, analyzes the report of the legal profession, “is article 151 of Law 40/2015 on the Legal Regime of the Public Sector, which regulates this matter for all Sector Conferences ”. And he adds: “This law indicates that the agreements will bind all the autonomous communities, even if they vote against, if the State exercises coordination powers, as is the case.”

But in the Community of Madrid it is not so clear. Autonomous law sources point out that it is a complicated legal process and that they are even studying whether they have the obligation to transpose the norm in their bulletin. In the midst of this dispute, the text published in the BOE – which prohibits entrances and exits in the 10 aforementioned locations except for justified cases (labor, legal, extreme necessity) and restricts capacity in the premises (among other limitations) – it is in the air.

Nor will it be known what exactly the restrictions will be until the Community of Madrid publishes the decree in its bulletin. What the resolution of the Ministry of Health establishes are minimums that municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants must meet when the incidence of covid in 14 days exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; the positivity of the PCR tests exceeds 10% and has occupied at least 35% of the ICU beds by coronavirus patients. But the Community can add additional restrictions if it deems it appropriate. For example: although the Health resolution allows the use of public parks, the Community Health Councilor, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, defended this Thursday in the Assembly to close them: “Inevitably, social relations are promoted, which can facilitate increase in infections ”. It is something rejected by more than a dozen epidemiologists consulted by this newspaper, who advocate restricting activities indoors, where the spread of the virus is 20 times more likely than outdoors.

The thresholds set by the resolution are only met today by the 10 Madrid municipalities indicated. These figures define, as Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, said this Thursday, a situation “very, very, very problematic, not to call it extreme.” The ministry is working on a document with something like an epidemiological traffic light that establishes different measures before these limits are reached. “The objective is not to lower than 500 cases, it is to bring it to less than 50”, Simón assured. No Spanish community is below 100.

Once they come into force, the limitations are designed for 15 days, although the reviews will be weekly in the CISNS presentations and later in bilateral meetings between Health and the community involved. “Madrid has difficult weeks ahead,” Minister Salvador Illa has been predicting for days. Once it starts, the perimeter lockdown will have to last long enough for there to be, in Simon’s words, “a very clear trend that leads to a suitable situation.”

Mandatory compliance

The experts consulted agree that the resolution of the Ministry of Health is mandatory and is “executive”. “You don’t need any kind of prior endorsement from the courts. I believe that the Community of Madrid is clear that it is an effective agreement. Another thing is what can appeal to justice and the request for a very precautionary measure “, explains Marc Tarrés, professor of Administrative Law at the University of Barcelona. The competent body to decide on the issue is, he adds, the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court.

Tarrés believes that, in the open legal conflict between the Government and the Community of Madrid, the key issue is that there are two laws of equal rank at stake. One, which dates from 2003, is the law of cohesion and quality of the National Health System, which includes the figure of the Interterritorial Health Council. This is a body for coordination and cooperation between administrations, made up of the minister and the health councilors of each community. The law provides for the adoption of recommendations “by consensus”, and in that article the regional government is protected to oppose the government’s resolution, since there was no consensus in the vote on the measures to stop the pandemic.

That law, however, was partially modified in June of this year, “coinciding with the end of the state of alarm and in anticipation of what might happen,” says the professor. Article 65 now establishes that the declaration of “coordinated actions” corresponds to the Ministry of Health, with the prior agreement of the council, although it clarifies that the agreements, in any case, “oblige” the parties. The reform was designed, precisely, to have some element that would force communities to act against the coronavirus.

The other law that is on the table is the one that regulates the legal regime of the public sector. Approved in 2015, it is the norm used by the State Bar to support its thesis that the Government’s resolution is mandatory. Article 151 of this regulation maintains that what is agreed in the sectoral conferences is binding on all communities, even if they have voted against, as long as the State performs coordination tasks. That is precisely the situation in the case of the pandemic. “It can be perfectly understood that the Interterritorial Council is a sectoral conference,” says Tarrés, although he warns: in the legal field, “almost everything is interpretable.” The last word, in the event that the Community of Madrid finally appeals, will be the judges.

