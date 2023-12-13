We are days away from the end of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and the champion will emerge from the final between UANL Tigers and the Eagles of America. Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi will take to the field in search of the long-awaited two-time championship, while the Azulcremas will try to close a campaign with shades of perfection with a flourish.
The first match of the Clausura 2024 tournament will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., at the La Corregidora stadium, in Querétaro. When the White Roosters receive the chorizoros of the Toluca. Although the calendar has not been published yet, this information was released by TV Azteca journalist David Medrano
The opening duel of the Clausura 2024 tournament will bring back bitter memories for soccer fans. And the thing is, the last time the Red Devils of Toluca and the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro faced each other, those from the State of Mexico defeated the Querétaro team 3-1 in a match held on Sunday at 12 noon, at the stadium. Nemesio Ten.
After the final whistle, there was a fight between Tiago Volpi and Ángel Sosa. Although this did not happen to adults, whenever violence stains the playing field it is a cause for regret. It is expected that in the coming days the schedule for the next tournament will be officially presented, already with the knowledge of who the winning team of Apertura 2023 was.
