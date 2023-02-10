under the Nintendo Direct February 2023 we saw a new preview of one of the most anticipated games: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Yes, this game that has been in development for a long time promises a lot, perhaps more than you imagine, however, many fans are wondering when it will come out and, above all, where it is at the best price.

When is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming out? Friday May 12, 2023. There for you to go asking for a vacation from that day and throw it in a weekend.

On the other hand, where is the best price? The launch price is 1,699 MXNwhich is certainly high and goes hand in hand with the $69.99 we recently reported and that seems like some kind of special occasion only for obvious reasons.

If you go around Amazon, you will find that its base price is 1,599 MXN and, if you use Keppa, which is an app to track prices, you will find that it was already at 1,399 MXN. If you made the reservation from 2022, then you found it at 1,100 MXN. Will it come back at that low price? It’s unlikely, but don’t lose hope.

Through the Liverpool department store you can find The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just 1,439 MXN, which is a competitive price. If you pay with Liverpool cards you can still get an additional 10% or 9 months without interest.

Will The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have amiibo?

A detail that Nintendo revealed about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s that it will have functionality with amiibo, whether it’s the one that eventually comes out on par with the game or the ones you already own.

If you scan an amiibo from the series you will get:

Materials

Weapons

Sailcloth alluding to the scanned character

This will be a good opportunity for you to take advantage of the figures that you surely already have or those that you plan to collect. Now, we still need to know what kind of figure will go on sale and how much it will cost. Surely that data will be revealed very close to the launch date.

Excited for this Nintendo Switch title?