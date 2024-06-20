The group stage is coming to an end and Group B, better known as “The group of death” is more than interesting. On the first day, Spain proved to be far above Croatia, while Italy, very close to Albania, managed to score three very important points to advance to the next phase. After a very intense first day, Italy and Spain faced off and with that, Caliafiori’s own goal gave the Spanish the victory. When will Italy play again?
How is the group stage going for the Italian team?
Italy appears in this Euro Cup as the current champion of the European title, after a great edition in 2020 (held in 2021 due to COVID-19) that saw them lift the trophy. Now in Germany, they are defending their title and that means having a lot of pressure behind them, especially when you fall into a group with extremely difficult rivals.
On the first day, they faced Albania in Dortmund and they gave them a good scare as soon as the referee gave the start of the match with his whistle. Albania took the lead without a minute of play having elapsed, the Italians’ faces were like something out of a movie. But the good Italian play led to a costly comeback on the field to score two goals and add three points in their first match of Euro 2024. After this match, they face Spain and finally Croatia.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Spain
|
3
|
2
|
Italy
|
3
|
3
|
Albania
|
0
|
4
|
Croatia
|
0
When will the Italian national team play again?
Italy will face Spain on Thursday, June 20 in a match that will take place at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico. After this match against the Spanish, the Italian team will face Croatia and these are the data you need to know to watch it:
Date: June 24
Hour: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Location: Leipzig, Germany
#Italian #national #team #play #losing #Spain #Euro
Leave a Reply