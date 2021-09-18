This week the new iPhone 13 And the most relevant part of the presentation was not that the leaks on its configuration were 80% fulfilled, but that the surprise reserved for the end, that pearl with which Apple usually puts the bow on its events, in this 2021 never ended arriving.

The new family of cell phones from the Cupertino giant repeats its formation with two entry models (iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 standard) and two other high-end models (iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max). In the United States they will be available from September 24. In Argentina, meanwhile, we will have to wait a little longer.

With this launch, Apple is at stake more than just renewing its mobile line. The iPhone remains the company’s biggest revenue driver and on the global sales chart has already given second place to Xiaomi, with OPPO on his heels.

Far from the innovations that the company introduced in its devices, the new models inherit the design and curves of the iPhone 12 and many of its novelties are already common in some Android phones.

What’s new with the iPhone 13

Apple CEO Tim Cook after the presentation of the new “tank”. Photo: AFP

One of the key modifications is the millimeter reduction of the notch, a notch that comes from the iPhone X and that although in 2017 it was considered an engineering feat, today is seen as a delay in the experience of all-screen.

The expected would have been that, as speculated, the front screen of the iPhone had a drop-shaped perforation, like the one Samsung already uses in its mid-range equipment – from the Galaxy A52 onwards – to hide the cameras. The fingerprint reader did not arrive under the glass either. All these changes were left for another time.

In turn, the first-rate treatment was given to the variable refresh rate (Pro Motion) supported by Pro models (6.1 inch and 6.7 inch). Depending on the content on the screen, the iPhone can jump from 10 Hz to 120 Hz. While the Motorola edge 20 pro, which debuted a week ago, already reaches 144Hz.

IPhone 13 camera



The super camera of the Pro models.

The greatest strength of iPhones, if you compare them with any direct competitor, it is the camera module. And this time it was no exception.

All four smartphones in this family feature the same front camera, which Apple calls TrueDepth.

Pro models feature some differential elements on the reverse. They have a triple 12 MP sensor, although its size and that of the pixels were increased, reaching its own record of 1.9 microns, which helps to capture images in low light. The main characteristics of the lenses are:

Telephoto : 12 MP, with 3 optical magnification with 12 MP, OIS and an aperture f / 2.8. The equivalent focal length is 77 millimeters.

: 12 MP, with 3 optical magnification with 12 MP, OIS and an aperture f / 2.8. The equivalent focal length is 77 millimeters. Ultra wide angle : 12 MP f / 1.8, 6P, 120º. Apple ensures that it is capable of capturing 92% more light in adverse conditions.

: 12 MP f / 1.8, 6P, 120º. Apple ensures that it is capable of capturing 92% more light in adverse conditions. Principal: 12 MP f / 1.5 OIS.

In addition, they incorporate optical image stabilization displacement, a new technology that balances the sensor instead of the target. And they bring the LiDAR sensor, which is already used by the iPad Pro and is used to perform depth measurements.



The powerful camera of the Pro models. Apple photo.

The Cupertino firm showed a new software feature called Photo Styles to customize the look of images. Unlike the filters that modify the tonality, it is about an algorithm capable of identifying, according to Apple, the sky and people’s skin to apply specific masks.

The cinematic mode, another of the protagonists, allows blur the background of a shot and switch between objects. This possibility has already been offered by the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, under the bokeh mode, for two years.

IPhone 13 processor



A15 Bionic, the chip of the new iPhone.

The iPhone 13 has a new chip called A15 Bionic of six cores (two of high power and four of efficiency) that according to the company, is a 50% faster than your competitor (it would be the Snapdragon 888) immediate. Plus, they come with:

15 billion transistors.

50% faster CPU, 30% faster GPU than the competition.

New 16-core Neural Engine.

New video decoders and encoders.

IPhone 13 screen



iPhone 13, the new flagship of the Cupertino giant.

If in 2020 the company finally included organic light-emitting diodes for the iPhone screens, now the Pro models integrate an OLED Super Retina XDS panel with a brightness of more than 1000 nits, and a 20% smaller notch.

The panel, according to Apple, is 28% brighter, maintaining the ability to play content in HDR.

IPhone 13 Battery



Cook, during the global launch. Photo: Reuters

One of the weak points of the iPhone is the battery life. And while it did not disclose its capacity, it indicated that, through a combination of software and hardware, these teams they will enjoy two and a half more hours of autonomy than an iPhone 12.

In addition, it will have a Smart Data mode to manage 5G mobile data. When it is not being consumed, the system will shut down the network to save energy.

Price of iPhone 13 in Argentina



The official values ​​of the models available for sale in the United States.

According to MacStation, one of the main official resellers of Apple products in the country, the new iPhone 13 and its variants could reach Argentina late 2021 or early 2022.

Taking into account the entire import process, the price of the four versions of the iPhone 13 in the country, with a memory of 128 GB, would be the following: iPhone 13: $ 210,000 (pesos), as long as the dollar stays around 180 pesos.

iPhone 13 mini : $ 179,000 (pesos)

: $ 179,000 (pesos) i Phone 13 : $ 210,000 (pesos)

: $ 210,000 (pesos) iPhone 13 Pro : $ 259,000 (pesos)

: $ 259,000 (pesos) iPhone 13 Pro Max: $ 289,000 (pesos)

On the other hand, the most expensive version of the iPhone 13 would be the Pro Max 1 TB (1,000 GB) capacity and it would have a price of 419,000 pesos.

Pros and cons of buying it in Argentina



The price will always be lower buying in dollars in a store in the United States. Photo: Reuters

Most electronic products that arrive in the country must pay taxes such as import (20.48%) and VAT (21%), so obviously the price of the iPhone 13 in Argentina is much higher than that obtained in the United States in dollars, even converting to blue.

One of the main disadvantages of buying an iPhone in the United States or import sites such as StoreMIA or Grabr is he credit card payment to a dollar without a fixed price until the closing of the summary. If the dollar shoots up, the final value in pesos will be much higher than planned.

Another piece of information to take into account is the warranty, which is issued at the time the purchase is made in an official store.

IPhones are tied to a Apple Quality Program which is activated in the event of a possible equipment failure. This is validated by the company before the first buyer. If it is done through a third party, such as an eCommerce page (for example, MercadoLibre) or importer, it will apply at the time the purchase was made.

It happens that many people acquire iPhone apparently unlocked in Amazon and when they go to the official agent to repair a fault they find out that the phone was originally purchased under a plan from a U.S. phone company.

Faced with this situation, the only ones that provide a guarantee for a sale in Argentina are the resellers officers, like MacStation or iPoint, among others. They have access to the data of the Apple Store, with which they check the date of issuance of the invoice and the validity of the guarantee.

SL