After a start to the week marked by instability, with rainfall in different parts of the country and even storms with hail in places such as the Valencian Community, The anticyclonic weather returns to Spain with slightly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures that will increase from the weekend.

As reported ‘weathered‘, maxims are expected higher than 30ºC in some cities in the south of the peninsula, such as Badajoz and Seville. Some maxims that will be constant in the southeast of the country. In the case of the Andalusian capital, according to the Meteorology Statal Agency (AEMET), 31ºC are expected for next Sunday, May 8, while in the city of Badajoz a maximum of 33ºC is expected on the same day.

On the other hand, temperatures will also increase in other parts of the Peninsula, although more steadily. In Madrid, for example, the maximum for this weekend it will be around 25ºCsimilar temperatures that are expected in other large cities in Spain such as Valladolid or Zaragoza.

However, the same scenario will not occur in the northeast of the peninsula, where it is expected cloudy intervals in areas such as the Pyrenees and the eastern Cantabrian, and the Balearic Islands. In the Balearic archipelago there could be showers at the beginning of the day, but progressively. Despite these occasional storms, no precipitation is expected for the weekend in the rest of Spain.

More than 200 liters per square meter in Valencia

While, in Canary Islands Intervals of low clouds are expected in the north and slightly cloudy skies in the south, according to ‘Europe Press‘. In the same way, light winds are expected in general, unlike last weekend when there were intervals from strong to very strong on the coast of Galicia and the Canary Islands. A wind that caused a yellow alert in different provinces of Spain, and that was the main character at the beginning of May.

In this way, Spain leaves weather instability behind, with Valencia as the main focus of rainfall and storms. According to the AEMET spokesman, Rubén del Campo, more than 200 liters per square meter were accumulated in just over a day.