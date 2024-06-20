The English team made its presentation at Euro 2024, narrowly defeating Serbia with a goal from Jude Bellingham, in a match where they had not completely convinced. On matchday 2 of the group stage, the Three Lions faced their counterpart from Denmark, and after the doubts they left in their debut, this was a very important match for the English team.
Now, the national team led by Gareth Southgate will face the Slovenia National Team on matchday 3 of Group C this Tuesday 25 June at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina) and 1:00 p.m. (Mexico) from the Rhein Energy of the City of Cologne.
Slovenia has just faced the Denmark team on date 1, and the Serbian team on date 2, so this match will be key in the aspirations of both nations to advance to the next round looking for a place in the top two. two best of the group and at least being one of the best third places. The draw on the first day for the Slovenians was not enough for the tranquility of the round of 16.
All teams will seek to reach the grand final that will take place from the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
