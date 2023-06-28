The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Colombia, soccer fans are also eager to find out the schedules for the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup matches that their national team will have to celebrate, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
Next, we will show you everything you need to know about the confrontations that the Colombian national team will have, which will seek to play a good role in the most important competition on the planet at the national team level. Come on.
With whom does Colombia share a group in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The Colombian team is located in Group H, where they will have to face the teams of South Korea, Germany and Morocco
When does the Colombian team debut in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The first match of the Colombian team will be played on July 25, and it will be against the South Korean team, at four in the morning.
How is the fixture of the Colombian team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
After said opening match against the South Korean team, the Colombians will have to face Germany on July 30, and later against the Moroccan team, on August 3, to close their participation in the group stage of the World Cup. It should be remembered that the first two placed in each group will qualify for the round of 16 of the contest
When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?
The grand final of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on August 20, 2023.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Stadium
|
South Korea
|
7/25
|
4:00 (ENG)
|
aussie stadium
|
Germany
|
7/30
|
11:30 (ENG)
|
aussie stadium
|
Morocco
|
3/8
|
12:00 (ENG)
|
HBF Park
