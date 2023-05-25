Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/25/2023 – 10:48 am

Share



After the cold days of last week, with record low temperatures in some cities, mainly in the Southeast and South regions of the country, in the last few days, despite the still cold dawns, the afternoons were a little warmer. However, the respite from the cold will be short-lived, as a new cold front promises to drop temperatures and even bring rain to some regions of the country, including São Paulo.

“The intense cold air came out of Brazil, which allowed the temperature to rise this week. However, this heat will not last long. The radar already shows a strong mass of cold air of polar origin for the last days of May and beginning of June”, projects Climatempo.

According to the Brazilian meteorology company, the cold front that will bring the new wave of cold starts to cause rain in the south of Brazil from next Saturday, the 27th. The border of Mato Grosso do Sul with Paraguay will also have rain showers due to climate change.

Between Sunday, the 28th, and next Wednesday, the 31st, this cold front should advance over the Midwest and Southeast regions of the country, causing a little rain in several states. The rain, however, will not last for long.

“This cold front has winter characteristics and, by all indications, its strong cold air mass of polar origin will manage to advance through the interior of Brazil. The cold air must spread not only over the South region, but over most of the Southeast and Midwest. It is possible that the polar air advances to Rondônia and Acre, causing the phenomenon of friagem”, says Climatempo.

Although it is still early to estimate temperatures accurately, the drop in temperature will start to be felt from Saturday in the south of the country. In areas from Mato Grosso do Sul to the south of São Paulo, thermometers should register lower values ​​during the afternoon and evening of Sunday.

The Brazilian meteorology company says that there is still no indication that it could snow in the south of the country. But, the conditions for frost will increase again in the last days of the month, and may also reach São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Between Monday, the 29th, and Friday of next week, the 2nd of June, cold air should spread over the center-south of Brazil, as predicted by Climatempo.

São Paulo capital

The city of São Paulo dawned with cloudiness and low temperatures this Thursday, the 25th, according to the Emergency Management Center (CGE) of the city of São Paulo, registering an average of 16ºC.

The day should be sunny, with few clouds and temperature rising, with the maximum reaching 27ºC. The capital of São Paulo has not recorded significant rain since May 10, with no forecast for this Thursday either.

According to the CGE, the city still remains in a state of attention for low temperatures, decreed by the Municipal Civil Defense, since 11 am on May 11. The last minimum temperature record of the year occurred on May 16 with an average of 9.8°C in the city. The lowest absolute minimum, the one observed in a single location, occurred in Parelheiros, in the south zone, with 3.9°C, on the same date.

See estimated weather forecast for the next few days in SP, according to Climatempo:

– Thursday: between 16ºC and 27ºC;

– Friday: between 15ºC and 28ºC;

– Saturday: between 15ºC and 28ºC;

– Sunday: between 16ºC and 25ºC – possibility of drizzle;

– Monday: between 16ºC and 21ºC – possibility of a rainy day;

– Tuesday: between 12ºC and 19ºC – sudden change in temperature and possibility of showers;

– Wednesday: between 14ºC and 21ºC – possibility of showers;

– Thursday: between 13ºC and 22ºC.























