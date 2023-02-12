Soon we will know the winners of The Best 2022 award. This ceremony will be held in the middle of 2023. To be more exact, the Monday, February 27, 2023. Each trophy will take into account the performance of the protagonists between August 2021 and December 2022. In other words, the performance in the World Cup in Qatar does count (many questioned the nomination of Leo Messi).
* The Best Award for Best Player
* The Best Award for Best Coach
* The Best Award for Best Goalkeeper
* Fair Play Award
* Puskás Award for the best goal of the season
* Men’s World XI for the ideal team of the season
* XI Women’s World Cup for the ideal team of the season
Best player:
– Lionel Messi (PSG) – Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Best player:
– Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) – Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave) – Beth Mead (Arsenal).
Puskas Award:
– Richarlison (Brazilian National Team) – Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille) – Marcin Oleksy (Warta Poznan).
Best Trainer:
– Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) – Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – Lionel Scaloni (Argentina National Team).
Best Trainer:
– Sonia Bompastor (Olympique Lyon) – Pia Sundhage (Brazilian National Team) – Sarina Wiegman (England National Team).
The captains and captains of the national teams, coaches and coaches of teams, a certain group of journalists and the public vote (at Puskas this last category is even more important).
All of them in equal parts, assuming 25% of the vote in each category.
