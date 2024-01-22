He 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament, that will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, It got its start this weekend, which is being held in Venezuela for the first time.
Participating in the tournament are 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The Argentine team had its debut yesterday, Sunday, January 21, against Paraguayat the Polideportivo Misael Delgado stadium, and was far from meeting the expectations generated: he exhibited a weak performance, although it seemed that he had suffered a defeat and rescued a point thanks to the 1 to 1 converted in an agonizing way by Luciano Gondou.
Group A
B Group
After the debut with a draw against Paraguay, the “Albiceleste” will have to face the national team of Peru. The commitment is agreed for this Wednesday, January 24 at 8:00 p.m. (Argentina time) at the Misael Delgado Sports Center, the same venue as the debut.
Peru, Argentina's next rival, is the sole leader of Group B with 3 points for the 1-0 victory against Chile. Argentina and Paraguay have one point each, and the Chileans and Uruguay, which is the only one that has not yet been active in the group since it had a free date, appear without units.
The teams are divided into two groups of five teams, which will face each other in a round-robin system. The first two in each group will advance to the final quadrangular, which will be played under the same format, all against all. The first classified in the quadrangular will obtain a pass for the Paris Games.
