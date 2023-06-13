The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Argentina, soccer fans are also eager to find out the match times for the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
Next, everything you need to know about the matches that the Argentine team will have, which will seek to play a good role in the most important competition on the planet at the national team level. Come on.
With whom does Argentina share a group in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The Albiceleste was placed in Group G, along with the teams of Sweden, South Africa and Italy.
When does the Argentine team debut in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The first commitment of the Albiceleste will be on July 24 against Italy, at 3 in the morning Argentine time.
How is the fixture of the Argentine team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
After the aforementioned debut against the “Tanos”, the team led by Germán Portanova will face South Africa, and then close their participation in the group stage against Sweden. It should be remembered that the first two placed in each group will qualify for the round of 16 of the contest.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
STADIUM
|
ARGENTINA-ITALY
|
7/24/2023
|
03.00 (ARG)
|
Eden Park, Auckland
|
ARGENTINA-SOUTH AFRICA
|
27/72023
|
21.00 (ARG)
|
Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin
|
ARGENTINA-SWEDEN
|
8/2/2023
|
04.00 (ARG)
|
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?
The grand final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held at 07:00 (Argentine time) on August 20, 2023.
#Argentine #team #debut #Womens #World #Cup #Days #times #matches
Leave a Reply