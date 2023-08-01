The Argentine National Team is experiencing one of its best moments in recent history as it is the current champion: America, Intercontinental and the World. These have been very important titles for the albiceleste team that managed to end a streak of many years without being able to lift a trophy. Now, as the saying goes, the most difficult thing is not to arrive but to stay and Scaloni’s team will seek to remain champion and will have to face the defenses of the titles in the coming years.
The first of these challenges begins with the South American Qualifiers since CONMEBOL made its fixture official and, at the same time, decided that the first dates would be held next September. So much so that in the last hours, Gastón Edul, one of the journalists closest to the Argentine National Team, confirmed that the debut in the Qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 will be next Friday, September 8 in the Monumental Stadium in what will be the first real game for points after the consecration in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Throughout history, the Ecuadorian National Team has not caused many problems for its albiceleste pair but, at present, it is a young team that has a lot of talent and players who are reaching their best physical moment, so Despite everything, it is a rival to be very careful and even more so at the beginning of the competition as it is this Date 1. This is the history between both teams:
|
TOTAL MATCHES
|
ARGENTINE VICTORY
|
TIES
|
ECUADOR VICTORY
|
38
|
22
|
eleven
|
5
In addition, not only the schedules and days of Date 1 were announced, but also those of the second day that will have Argentina visiting the height of La Paz to play with Bolivia on Tuesday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m. in what is expected to be a key match for the Scaloni team that will have the pressure of being the world champion team.
