After having won the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in a historic final against France, which meant the third star in history, the Argentine National Team appeared on the FIFA Date in March against Curaçao and Panama in matches that served as celebrations with the fans after the chaotic celebrations around the end of December. Now, from the AFA, they decided that the next matches will be played in Asian territory and these will be against Australia and Indonesia.
These matches will be the last before the start of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, where Lionel Scaloni’s team will begin the defense of their world title against Ecuador at the Monumental Stadium and against Bolivia at the height from La Paz, a place that does not bring the best memories to the Albiceleste.
Facing these matches against Australia, with whom he faced in the last World Cup in the round of 16, and Indonesia, Lionel Scaloni confirmed a list of summoned mainly composed of those who made history in Arab lands but also has players who will be key in this process that is about to begin, such as Alejandro Garnacho or Facundo Medina, who are expected to add minutes in these matches on this FIFA Date.
Because these matches will be played on the Asian continent, the schedules will not be the best for the Argentine public since they will be played in the morning in the country of Argentina when they are usually played in the afternoon or even at night. In addition, on this FIFA Date, the players will arrive with many minutes on them due to the long season but also after an important trip that will require adaptation to the new schedules. Taking these conditions into account, these are the days and times that the world champions will play:
|
RIVAL
|
DAY
|
SCHEDULE
|
CAMPUS
|
AUSTRALIA
|
THURSDAY JUNE 15
|
9 AM
|
WORKERS STADIUM (CHINA)
|
INDONESIA
|
MONDAY, JUNE 19
|
9.30 a.m.
|
BUNG KARNO STADIUM (INDONESIA)
