The Argentine National Team had a job and showed all its category in this first double date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup that will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In the debut, at the Monumental stadium, the world champions did not have a good collective performance but managed to beat Ecuador 1-0 with a phenomenal goal from Lionel Messi from a free kick while in the other match against Bolivia the team played one of the best games since Scaloni became Argentina’s coach and won 3-0 with goals from Enzo Fernández, Nicolás Tagliafico and Nicolás González.
At the height of La Paz, the world champions showed all their hierarchy and won a very important victory in a very complicated place for all those who have to visit the Hernando Siles Stadium. They cleared up ghosts of the historic defeat in the Qualifiers towards South Africa 2010 and showed that they establish their game in any stadium on the planet.
With these results, and at the end of the first two days, Argentina has a perfect score and is already in the highest ranking positions in the standings. Now, he will have to wait a not so distant time to compete officially again.
The next matches are against Paraguay and Peru on Dates 3 and 4 of these Qualifiers heading to 2026. Against the Guaraní team, the match will be played on October 12 ° at the Monumental Stadium while against Blanquirroja it will be played at the National Stadium of Lima on the day October the 17th.
It should be mentioned that 6 teams qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup through the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, while the seventh in the standings will play the playoffs for a place in the World Cup that will have, for the first time, 48 qualified teams.
