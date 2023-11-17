On Date 5 of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Argentina received, at the Bombonera in Buenos Aires, the Uruguay team where both teams arrived as the best positioned in the table with the Albiceleste leading with 12 units (4 wins) achieved while the Celestes arrived with 7 points resulting from 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. This match ended 0-2 in favor of the team led by Marcelo Bielsa with goals from Ronald Araujo in the 41st minute and Darwin Núñez in the 87th to settle the match.
As expected since it is a South American Qualifying match (considered the most complex and difficult in the world) and with the addition that when both teams meet it is known as “the Río de la Plata Classic”, this match was highly contested in all sectors of the field but mainly in the half where the faces of players of the level of Enzo Fernández, Federico Valverde or Alexis Mac Aliister were seen.
Now, after this match, the National Team that became world champions returned to the AFA property in Ezeiza where they will continue training ahead of one of the most demanding matches in the world, such as visiting Brazil and , neither more nor less, than in the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
This crossing will be the first since Argentina managed to win its third World Cup in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so it will be extra flavor in this very important classic in this sport. The match will be played next Tuesday, November 21 at 9:30 p.m. of the Argentine Republic.
This will be a meeting that will bring together top world stars such as Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, Julián Álvarez, Rodrygo, Ángel di María, among many but it must be mentioned that the Verdeamarelha team will not be able to count on 4 of its greatest figures such as Casemiro, Neymar, Richarlison and Ederson since all of them are currently injured.
