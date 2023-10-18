Argentina is a vintage team and it is very good to mention it since Lionel Scaloni’s team is the current champion of the Copa América, Finalissima and, of course, of the World Cup after the title obtained in Qatar 2022 in a historic final against France. Now, the path to defending the title has already begun with the Qualifiers towards 2026 and this was the time to face Peru on Matchday 4 in a duel that was played at the Monumental Stadium in Lima and ended 2-0 in favor of the albiceleste team thanks to a double by Lionel Messi who became the top scorer in the history of this competition.
More notes about the Qualifiers heading to 2026:
With this result, the albiceleste team was left with 12 points and in first position in the standings in what obviously represents a qualifying position for the next World Cup. Let us remember that CONMEBOL has 6.5 places (6 direct classifications and 1 via repechage which will be the one that finishes in position number 7). The world champions came into this match with three wins in their first three matches: Ecuador (1-0), Bolivia (3-0) and Paraguay (1-0).
This match against the trans-Andean team is one of the most complex for the visiting teams since the Peruvian fans make the home team feel and that motivates their players who always leave everything for the albirroja shirt. As expected, it was a match disputed in all aspects of the game but with the reigning world champions being the protagonists of the main dangerous actions and the game after the first 20 minutes where the Reynoso team rushed the world champions.
Now, the Argentine boys will have less than a month of rest since the next time they wear the light blue and white shirt will be next November 16 when they face Uruguay in Argentina based at the Monumental Stadium but with rumors about a possible transfer to Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.
