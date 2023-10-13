The defense of the title obtained in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is already underway for Argentina with victories in the first two rounds of the Qualifiers against Ecuador (1-0) at home and Bolivia (3-0) as a visitor. Now, Lionel Scaloni’s team received the Paraguay National Team at the Monumental Stadium with the particularity that Lionel Messi began the match on the substitute bench due to a muscle discomfort that has been affecting him since the match against the Ecuadorian team in the middle of the year. month of September. The result between the Albiceleste and the Albirroja was 1-0 with goals from Nicolás Otamendi 3 minutes into the first half.
It was a hard-fought match where Lionel Scaloni’s team took to the field to propose and take charge of the game with Paraguay waiting to go on the counterattack in what was Daniel Garnero’s debut as coach after the departure of Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Now, with the result of this match, the Argentine reached 9 units after the initial 3 days of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Now, Argentina will have the difficult mission of visiting Peru at the Monumental in Lima from 11 p.m. in the world champion country next Tuesday, October 17, in a meeting that will correspond to Date 4. C
It should be mentioned that the match against the Peruvian team will not be the last of the Argentine National Team in this year 2023, the first of its defense of the crown, since it will play in the month of November the two most anticipated duels of the Qualifiers as They are against Uruguay, at home at River Plate’s Monumental stadium, and the visit to Brazil, which this time will be at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro where the last time they saw each other the Albiceleste ended up lifting the Copa América 2021 .
