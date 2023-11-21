At the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro, and on Date 6 of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the Argentine National Team faced this match with Brazil with the urgency of recovering its memory after what was a very tough defeat, the worst of the Scaloni cycle for some, against Uruguay in the Bombonera by 2-0. The result of this match was 1-0 in favor of Lionel Scaloni’s team with a phenomenal header from Nicolás Otamendi in the second half and with this result he ended a series of 64 undefeated games at home in the South American Qualifiers
Now, with this result, the Argentine National Team was in first place in the standings with 15 units (difference of 2 points with Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay) and with very good possibilities of securing qualification for the next World Cup with long lead time.
This match against the Brazilian team was the last of this year 2023, so the next match of the team led by Lionel Scaloni will be on the next FIFA Date in the month of March and will be played on European soil. The rivals are not yet known but it is expected that they will be first-world teams such as Portugal, France, Germany or Spain, but with England already ruled out, which has already confirmed that it will play a friendly against Brazil at Wembley during this period of matches in 2024.
It must be remembered that the next year of the Argentine National Team will be full of matches since it will have the aforementioned matches in the month of March, it will play the next Copa América in the United States, where it will defend the title obtained in 2021, but it will also have 3 dates of the South American Qualifiers in the months of September, October and November as they were played in 2023.
