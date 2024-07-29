The 2024 Liga Profesional, the First Division tournament of Argentine soccer, is in full swing, as are the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, which are beginning to enter the elimination phase.
Leaving behind the conquest of the 2024 Copa América by the Argentine national team, the transfer market in our football is still active, and several clubs are taking advantage of it. But when will this transfer window close? Should clubs hurry up or do they still have time to continue signing players? Let’s see.
The transfer market for Argentine football in its First Division has begun Saturday, June 1st.
The transfer market for Argentine football in its First Division will close on Friday, August 30th.
River, Boca and the rest of the teams are in transition the Professional League, a tournament that began on the weekend of May 11 and 12, and the transfer market opened after the fourth date.
At the same time, will close after date 12 of the same competition. Something really atypical and surely unprecedented. At the moment we have played 8 rounds.
