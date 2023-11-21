The U-17 World Cup is being held in Indonesia and one of the leading teams in this tournament is Argentina. The Albiceleste is characterized by having a huge number of players with unparalleled talent who stand out from the most youthful categories to the elite levels and this group led by Diego Placente is no exception to the rule as it has top-level players despite being teenagers like Claudio Echeverrí (River), Mariano Gerez (Lanús), Agustín Ruberto (River), Santiago López (Independiente) or Ian Subiabre (River).
So far in the competition, the light blue and white team is at the top of Group D with 6 points after two victories against Poland and Japan with a defeat, in the debut, against Senegal, one of the powers in this category. Taking this into account, in the round of 16, they had to meet Venezuela, a rival they know a lot and that has been growing in recent years, but the Argentine team dominated from start to finish, and with an exhibition of football, ended up reaching the next stage thanks to a score of 5-0 thanks to the goals of Santiago López (2), Claudio Echeverrí and Agustín Ruberto (2).
Now, Diego Placente’s young people will play the quarterfinals against the Brazilian national team next Friday, November 24, starting at 9 in the morning of Argentina in what promises to be one of the best matches of the entire World Cup that is being played in Indonesia.
Like Argentina, the Verdeamarelha National Team is one of the great powers of the category and comes to this match after having finished second in its group thanks to a surprising defeat against Iran in the debut and subsequent triumphs against England, New Caledonia and in round of 16 beat Ecuador 3-1. Furthermore, it must be mentioned that it does not have Endrick in its ranks (he is with the Senior National Team but could be summoned to this World Cup) but it does have Estêvão, one of the great figures of this tournament who also plays for Palmeiras and who is being followed by European clubs.
