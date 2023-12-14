After an intense tournament, Junior de Barranquilla won the Betplay Dimayor League title by beating Deportivo Independiente Medellín in the grand final. Both teams tied 4-4 on aggregate and decided the series on penalties.
The Rojiblancos came out better in the definition from eleven steps and beat DIM 3-5 on penalties. With this victory, Junior achieved his tenth title in the Colombian First A Category.
Due to the saturated calendar for 2024, the next Betplay Dimayor League tournament will start a little earlier than expected and would start before the Copa América does.
The Betplay 1-2024 League will start on January 20 and 21. A couple of matches on the first day of Colombian soccer will have to be postponed because this date coincides with the first leg of the Betplay 2024 Superliga, which is scheduled for January 20.
For this edition of the Colombian tournament, the format will be changed and the regular phase of the tournament will be reduced from 20 to 19 days.
For this tournament, all the first-class clubs will face each other to define the best eight. These will advance to the semi-final home run phase and the best classified in each sector will compete for the title in a round-trip final.
