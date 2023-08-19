The transfer market for this 2023 Apertura Tournament began on June 22, the date set by Liga MX so that each of the clubs can begin transfers in the summer Draft.
It should be noted that the closure of records for footballers who had activity in the previous semester closed last sunday june 25. Although this does not mean that national clubs can no longer register players for the current tournament.
When does the AP 2023 transfer market close in Liga MX?
Each one of the Aztec soccer squads still has the opportunity to add foreign soccer players to their squad until the next Wednesday September 13date on which the Summer Draft ends.
With the changes made after the assembly of owners of Mexican soccer, it was determined that the Mexican player should receive greater opportunities over a foreign element. It was thus that the reduction of foreign soccer players was determined, going from 10 to 9 in the squad, however, they will not be able to make use of them in the starting eleven, since the number allowed in a game is 7 foreign players, while the The rest must be on the bench or in the stands.
More Mexican soccer news:
For now, this Friday the 2023 Apertura Tournament resumes, after the break for the start of the Leagues Cup, the same where the Mexican clubs ended their participation, with the exception of Rayados de Monterrey who will be playing the game for third place.
#transfer #market #close #Liga #Registration #players #places #foreigners
Leave a Reply