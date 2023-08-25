With the season just started in Europe, the transfer market is still open and the teams are taking advantage of these last days to improve their squads for the campaign that awaits them ahead. Not all football leagues begin the period authorized for transfers at the same time, this being one of the main complaints we find on the part of the leaders of the Spanish competition, which, in general, usually begins its transaction period around three weeks after championships like the French or the British.
Today at 90min we wanted to bring you closer to the reality of the world of transfers by analyzing the opening and closing dates of the market for the five major European leagues (Spain, Italy, England, Germany and France), Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Argentina and the United States. .
Market opening date: July 1, 2024
Market closing date: August 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.
Market opening date: June 14, 2024
Market closing date: August 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.
Market opening date: July 1, 2024
Market closing date: August 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.
Market opening date: July 1, 2024
Market closing date: August 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.
Market opening date: July 1, 2024
Market closing date: August 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.
Market opening date: to confirm
Market closing date: September 20, 2024
Market opening date: at the end of the Argentine Professional League 2024
Market closing date: August 17, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. in Argentina
Market opening date: to confirm
Market closing date: to confirm
Market opening date: to confirm
Market closing date: to confirm
These are the confirmed dates so far. In 90min we will be the first to update the information on the opening and closing of the transfer market for the leagues that are still missing.
|
League
|
Opening date
|
Deadline
|
The league
|
July 1, 2024
|
August 31, 2024
|
Premier League
|
June 14, 2024
|
August 31, 2024
|
A series
|
July 1, 2024
|
August 31, 2024
|
bundesliga
|
July 1, 2024
|
August 31, 2024
|
league 1
|
July 1, 2024
|
August 31, 2024
|
Argentina
|
When the 2024 season ends
|
August 17, 2024
|
Saudi Pro League
|
to confirm
|
September 20, 2024
|
Mexico
|
to confirm
|
to confirm
|
MLS
|
to confirm
|
to confirm
