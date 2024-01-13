The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officially announced the start of tax filing season this year, which will begin on January 29. From that date, the agency will accept and process tax returns for fiscal year 2023.

More than 128,700,000 individual tax returns are expected to be filed and processed between January 29 and the April 15 deadline.. Although Americans who use e-filing software providers or employ tax professionals can file their returns by Jan. 29, the IRS will not begin processing them until then.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel assured at a press conference that taxpayers will notice “a notable improvement in IRS operations” as the new tax season begins. Werfel promised that the institution's employees “are working hard to ensure that the new funds are used to help taxpayers, making the process of preparing and filing taxes easier.”

Among the improvements, he noted that more employees will be available to serve taxpayers in person at the new Taxpayer Assistance Centers, many of which will have extended hours. Additionally, more agents will be available to assist on the IRS' toll-free line, which now features an expanded callback feature “designed to significantly reduce wait times,” Werfel said.

IRS implements improvements for the 2023 tax return

IRS expects to issue most refunds in less than 21 days. The IRS's free tax filing program, known as IRS Free File, which allows many taxpayers to complete their forms online and submit them directly to the IRS through a third-party provider, will begin accepting returns on Friday.

Meanwhile, the popular feature “Where is my refund?” from the IRS was updated to issue messages with more details than the generic response indicating that returns are still being processed and to check later.

“With the improvements, taxpayers will see clearer and more detailed updates, including the need to respond to a letter requesting additional information,” the IRS said. “The new updates will reduce the need for taxpayers to call the IRS to get answers to basic questions.”