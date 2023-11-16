With the arrival of a new FIFA dateit is time to pause the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. However, it is expected that next week the Play-In to later be able to know how the League for the title, which is currently in the possession of Tigers.
Although there are still a few weeks left to put an end to the competition, the clubs that have already been eliminated are already thinking about how to restructure for the Closing Tournament 2024even those who are still in competition also do not waste time because they have continuously appeared in the Stove Football with rumors of new reinforcements and possible casualties.
Now, when does the next Clausura 2024 begin? The date is agreed for Friday, January 12, although there could still be changes. As the promotion and relegation system is still disabled, the 18 teams currently watching action will once again be present. Of course, once again those who finish third to last, penultimate and last in the percentage table will have to pay a fine of 33, 47 and 80 million pesos, respectively.
It should be remembered that the A2023 final will take place on December 17, however, everything depends on Lionsince if you qualify for that instance, the contest would end until December 30 thanks to your participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.
