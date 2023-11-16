Who do you think will be the Clubs that reach the Final of the #Opening2023?#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/HQYWU2fa9n — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) November 16, 2023

Now, when does the next Clausura 2024 begin? The date is agreed for Friday, January 12, although there could still be changes. As the promotion and relegation system is still disabled, the 18 teams currently watching action will once again be present. Of course, once again those who finish third to last, penultimate and last in the percentage table will have to pay a fine of 33, 47 and 80 million pesos, respectively.