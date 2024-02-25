The Climate experts have expressed concern about the unusual warming of ocean waters, along with the possible influence of La Niña. Taken together, the facts cited could represent a key factor for the arrival of the 2024 hurricane season in the United States and the entire Atlantic moves forward.

Specialists have also said that although it is still premature to make an exact forecast, given the time it would take for its eventual arrival, information indicates that it will be an active hurricane season.

When does the 2024 hurricane season start in the United States?



According to the portal AccuWeather, Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, but there are serious and growing concerns about the impending season. This is due to two key factors for a potentially overloaded season: the return of La Niña, a phenomenon that tends to increase the probability of hurricanes, and historically warm water across the Atlantic Ocean.

In this sense, warm water is the fuel for hurricanes, and All signs point to a historically high temperature in the Atlantic hurricane season during the summer and fall. Furthermore, it has been reported that Since mid-February, water temperatures across the Atlantic Ocean have reached the same level they normally reach until mid-July. Added to this information, it is possible that temperatures will increase as spring and summer approach.

According to Fox Weather, An average Atlantic hurricane season produces fourteen named storms, of which seven become hurricanes and three reach major hurricane status. with winds of at least 185 kilometers per hour.

An active hurricane season is anticipated.

The experts They think that the Gulf coast, especially the Texas coast, are at increased risk of direct impacts from a tropical system this year.