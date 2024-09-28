According to the criteria of
The National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that The Atlantic hurricane season for 2024 began on June 1.
According to NOAA, it will only be until next November 30 when the hurricane season ends. Therefore, the development of various meteorological phenomena is still expected.
The reasons why Climate experts warned that between four and seven of these phenomena would develop during this hurricane season, with categories between three and five, that is, with winds greater than 178 kilometers per hour, is that warmer than usual ocean temperatures have occurred.
NOAA implemented new tools to monitor the climate this 2024
Considering that 2024 would imply a greater risk of developing major meteorological phenomena, NOAA carried out a series of updates and launched new tools.
According to their online portal, now More information is available in Spanish, for example, all public notices, such as those related to tropical cyclones, key messages and updates, can now be consulted in that language.
The entity also has new tools to better monitor tropical storms and hurricanes with the intention of predicting its scope more accurately.
As an example of the above, recently upgraded many coastal meteorological buoys in the Western Tropical Atlantic and Caribbean, so that now it is possible to know the time of occurrence and measure the speed and direction of the wind.
In addition, NOAA P-3 hurricane hunter aircraft deployed to collect additional observations.
