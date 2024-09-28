He United States National Hurricane Center, (NHC, for its acronym in English), had warned that, as a consequence of climate change and other factors, During 2024, an intense hurricane season was expected. This has been proven through the presence of strong weather phenomena, the most recent of which is Helene, which is leaving significant damage to Florida. But, When will this situation end?

The National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that The Atlantic hurricane season for 2024 began on June 1.

Just as experts predicted several months ago, Hurricane activity has been higher than normal in the Atlantic area. In fact, at the time, they said there was an 85 percent chance that it would be a longer season than usual.

According to NOAA, it will only be until next November 30 when the hurricane season ends. Therefore, the development of various meteorological phenomena is still expected.

The reasons why Climate experts warned that between four and seven of these phenomena would develop during this hurricane season, with categories between three and five, that is, with winds greater than 178 kilometers per hour, is that warmer than usual ocean temperatures have occurred.

Hurricane season will end in November. Photo:National Hurricane Center.

NOAA implemented new tools to monitor the climate this 2024

Considering that 2024 would imply a greater risk of developing major meteorological phenomena, NOAA carried out a series of updates and launched new tools.

According to their online portal, now More information is available in Spanish, for example, all public notices, such as those related to tropical cyclones, key messages and updates, can now be consulted in that language.

The entity also has new tools to better monitor tropical storms and hurricanes with the intention of predicting its scope more accurately.

As an example of the above, recently upgraded many coastal meteorological buoys in the Western Tropical Atlantic and Caribbean, so that now it is possible to know the time of occurrence and measure the speed and direction of the wind.

In addition, NOAA P-3 hurricane hunter aircraft deployed to collect additional observations.