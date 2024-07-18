Latest Liga MX A2024 transfer news: Jordan, Borja, Aguirre, Russo, Duarte, Quispe, Cáceres and more https://t.co/nfEGrvF5E5 — Mauricio Gasca (@Melocrab) July 18, 2024

Now, the transfer market started on June 27, with a large number of movements being recorded. One of the most notable is the arrival of the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis with Blue Crossthe Portuguese Paulinho Dias and the Brazilian Luan Garcia with Tolucathe Spanish Oliver Torres with Stripedthe Venezuelan Jhonder Cadiz with Lion, Jose Juan Macias with Saints Laguna, Rodolfo Cota with the America, Omar Govea with Chivasamong others.

THE SON OF ZEUS! 🇬🇷⚡ The only thing Anselmi was missing was a quality striker Giorgos Giakoumakis scoring his first two goals with Cruz Azul pic.twitter.com/yP7ZGL4Ree — Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) July 17, 2024

After Matchday 4, the squads of the Liga MX They will travel to the United States to first celebrate the All Star Game before the MLSon July 24. Subsequently, from July 26 to August 24, the Leagues Cupreturning to local activity on August 23 for Matchday 5, which could vary depending on who advances and who is eliminated in the competition held in the neighboring country.