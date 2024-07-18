The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXis already playing Matchday 3, however, it is still allowed to sign players, therefore, there are several clubs that continue to announce arrivals and departures, without forgetting that rumors about possible departures and incorporations continue, so much so that America is closing the signings of the Colombian Christian Borja and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre.
It should be known that the Mexican teams still have about a month to make their moves, since The closing of the leg market for the Apertura 2024 ends on September 14, at 7:00 p.m.at least that is what the Competition Regulations of the Liga MX in its Records and Transfer section.
Now, the transfer market started on June 27, with a large number of movements being recorded. One of the most notable is the arrival of the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis with Blue Crossthe Portuguese Paulinho Dias and the Brazilian Luan Garcia with Tolucathe Spanish Oliver Torres with Stripedthe Venezuelan Jhonder Cadiz with Lion, Jose Juan Macias with Saints Laguna, Rodolfo Cota with the America, Omar Govea with Chivasamong others.
In the end, this means a great advantage for the clubs, as they not only compete in the local league, but will also be looking for the trophy of the Leagues Cupbinational tournament between the Liga MX and the MLSso if any injury or other off-field issue arises, they can still resolve it. Up until Matchday 7, signings can be made, whether local or foreign.
After Matchday 4, the squads of the Liga MX They will travel to the United States to first celebrate the All Star Game before the MLSon July 24. Subsequently, from July 26 to August 24, the Leagues Cupreturning to local activity on August 23 for Matchday 5, which could vary depending on who advances and who is eliminated in the competition held in the neighboring country.
