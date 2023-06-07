IT BEGINS TO TAKE SHAPE🔜🏆🌏 @clubleonfc will be in the 2023 Club World Cup, a tournament that little by little is including the clubs that will be part of the tournament in its list and that will be held next December in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/D3bva4eOrW pic.twitter.com/7vQGwn0IbG

The other clubs must face each other in previous brackets. There is usually a first round reserved for clubs from Oceania and the host country; the winner accesses a “half” of the quarterfinals (there are two games instead of four), where the champions of Asia, Africa and Concacaf are already located.

The two winners of those matches then access the semifinals proper, where the Conmebol and UEFA monarchs await, to define who will play in the final.