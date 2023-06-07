The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup will be the 20th edition of the international club soccer tournament. The event will be held between December 12 and 22, 2023 based in Saudi Arabia.
It will be the last tournament with the current dispute format before being replaced by the expanded version of 32 teams.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When and where is the 2023 Club World Cup played?
The 2023 Club World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia from December 12 to 22.
What will its format be?
The Club World Cup will be played for the last time with seven participants and with the format it has had since 2005 until now: direct elimination brackets, but with two representatives directly classified to the semifinals: the champions of Europe and South America, respectively.
The other clubs must face each other in previous brackets. There is usually a first round reserved for clubs from Oceania and the host country; the winner accesses a “half” of the quarterfinals (there are two games instead of four), where the champions of Asia, Africa and Concacaf are already located.
The two winners of those matches then access the semifinals proper, where the Conmebol and UEFA monarchs await, to define who will play in the final.
classified clubs
Manchester City (England) or Inter (Italy) – 2023 Champions League Champion – UEFA
To be confirmed – Champion of the Copa Libertadores 2023 – Conmebol
León (Mexico) – Champion of the Concachampions 2023 – Concacaf
Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) – Champions League 2023 Winner – AFC (Asia)
Al Ahly (Egypt) or Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) – Champions League 2023 – CAF (Africa)
Auckland City (New Zealand) – Champions League 2023 Winner – OFC (Oceania)
Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) – Saudi Arabian League Champion 2022-2023 – Host Country
#Club #World #Cup #start #teams #participate
Leave a Reply