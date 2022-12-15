Tepic, Nayarit.- With lights, mechanical games, food and more, they will celebrate one of the fairs most emblematic of the capital of Tepic in Nayarit.

The Toy Fair 2022 in Tepic It will be carried out starting today, December 15 to January 8, 2023.

This tradition born 53 years ago in the capital of Nayarit, which has been carried out uninterruptedly as one of the most important fairs.

The 2022 edition will be held at the Fairgrounds from Tepic, where you can find thousands of types of toys.

“The classic tradition of a tour where there are secure facilities for people to arrive, park and get off with the family and tour about a kilometer there and another one back”, reported Francisco Valle Miramontes, one of the leaders of the CNOP.

“You will find at the beginning what is the classic offer of the companions with articles that everyone seeks this Christmas,” he added.

This Fair is completely familiar so that children and adults can enjoy in harmony.

They expect at least 500,000 visits during the month and foresee an economic benefit of between 15 and 20 million pesos.

In addition, they mentioned that it is a fair where all sectors would win in Nayarit, from transportation, merchants, to markets.