The first match of the round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2024 has ended and we already know one of those classified for the next phase: the quarterfinals.
Those led by Murat Yakin were vastly superior to the cast of Luciano Spaletti and they reflected this in the result that gave them a direct ticket to the next phase. Swiss defeated the current Euro champion by 2 to 0 and now awaits its rival for the next match.
Within seven days, next Saturday, July 6 in it Duesseldorf Arena, a place in the semi-final of this edition of the Euro will be at stake. Switzerland is the first country to qualify for this round of quarterfinals and is resting waiting to find out who will be its opponent for the next duel.
The Swiss already know which country has the possibility of being their opponent, however, this sunday 30 from June onwards 6:00 p.m. (local time) the match corresponding to the crossing between England and Slovakia which will determine which of the two teams will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals.
