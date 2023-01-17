“Super Mario Bros: the movie” is one of the most anticipated films of this 2023 by thousands of adults and children, especially those who are fans of this famous Nintendo video game. Once again, we will see the mustachioed plumber face off against the evil Bowser and rescue Princess Peach. When does the film premiere in Panama? Next, we bring you all the details, synopsis, trailer and everything that is known so far.

This is the first animated adaptation of the popular mario bros that reaches the big screen, although there have already been cartoon series for TV and a live action movie. In the English version, the person in charge of voicing the protagonist will be Chris Pratt, while Anya Taylor-Joy will double Peach.

When is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” 2023 released?

The premiere of “Super Mario Bros: the movie” in Panama and all of Latin America appears on the day April 6, 2023 in the official schedule published on the Universal Studios website.

Release dates for “Super Mario Bros: the movie” on the Universal Latin America website. Photo: capture

However, official sources from the production company indicated to the specialized portal IGN that the release date of “Super Mario Bros: the movie” for our region It was changed to April 17, that is, 10 days after its launch in the United States (April 7). Despite this, they also mentioned that it could vary.

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie”: Synopsis

Mario Y Luigi They are two brothers who travel to a hidden world to rescue Princess Peach, who has been captured by the evil King Bowser. Along the way, they will have to face an army of animated mushrooms, as well as pass through brick paths and castles full of dangerous obstacles. Story based on the popular Nintendo video game saga.

Trailer for “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”

The teaser trailer for “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” was released on October 6, 2022.

Weeks later, on November 29, a second trailer appeared with many more details of the story, as well as appearances by characters, such as Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.