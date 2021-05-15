The Walt Disney Company announced for next August 31 the arrival in Latin America of Star +, its second streaming platform in the region, with which it will complete the Disney + family service with movies and series aimed at a more adult audience.

The signal will be fed with original and catalog content, plus all ESPN live events and shows.

Star + will be the only place where they can be found so far 32 seasons of The Simpson, which will coexist with Marvel films classified for audiences of legal age as Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Y Logan.

And with them, there will be original series for the region with figures such as Adrián Suar, Guillermo Francella, Benjamín Vicuña or “China” Suárez.

The Simpsons, the whole family gathered in front of the television.

In previous contacts with its investors, Disney’s top authorities had announced Star + for the indefinite “mid-year” date, but it was The Walt Disney Company’s senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, who confirmed the change.

“Moving the launch to the end of the summer (boreal) allows us to take advantage of a solid sports calendar, which includes the return of the European soccer leagues and the Premier League, defining matches for the outstanding regional international soccer competition (Copa Libertadores), along with the tennis grand slam (the US Open), “he explained.

For the signal, one of the key differential values ​​in relation to its rivals will be precisely the transmission live sports. Star + will be the next step in Disney’s race to play the segment that Netflix leads today with clearance :.

Hail

While Mickey Mouse House reported yesterday that it reached 103.6 million subscribers globally on its Disney + platform (showing a slowdown in growth that it came with), the streaming giant already has 208 million.

Foreign companies Amazon Prime Video, HBO GO, Paramount +, Apple TV +, Starzplay, Atresplayer Premium; the local Cablevisión Flow, Cine.ar or Contar, and the upcoming HBO Max (which will arrive next month), make up an increasingly populated segment.

The complementary offer of Disney + and Star + in the region promises to add clients for The Walt Disney Company and, although the spokespersons contacted by Télam did not detail the prices, they did confirm that when it goes on the market there will be promotional values ​​by combining the two platforms.

Danai Gurira as Michonne – The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 9 – Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis / AMC series The Walking Dead scene scenes television show actors

A sneak peek at Star + content

In the Star + catalog you will find many of the series and films that did not meet the Disney + “for the whole family” approach. The following is a list, advanced exclusively to Télam:

– All seasons, even the premiere ones, of series such as This is us, The walking dead, American horror story, Mayans MC, Pose, Outlander, Genius (from National Geographic), Snowfall, 9-1-1, SWAT Y The Resident, among other.

– Iconic titles like Grey’s Anatomy, 24, Homeland, Modern family, Lost, How i met your mother, The X Files Y Prison Break.

Grey’si television series Grays Anatomy television series

– International original productions with renowned casts, such as Big sky, Love victor, Dollface, A Teacher, Rebel, Helstrom, Y: The Last Man, Black narcissus Y Hip Hop Uncovered.

– Animated comedies, including all seasons of The Simpson, Family Guy, American Dad!, Futurama, Bob’s burgers, Duncanville and the new series Solar Opposites.

– In the films section, there will be both classics and recently released in cinemas, such as the multi-award winner Nomadland, Judy Y The Empty Man: The Last Day Messenger; blockbusters, such as Deadpool Y Deadpool 2, Logan, Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story, The Devil Wears Prada Y Jojo rabbit; movie collections like Alien, Hard to Kill, Planet of the Apes Y Relentless search.

“Nomadland”, the great winner of the Oscars. Promotional photo

– Argentine and Latin American series now in development, such as dramas Santa Evita, based on the novel by Tomás Eloy Martínez, with Natalia Oreiro, Diego Velázquez and a great cast; the Mexican It was not my fault and the new season of the Brazilian Unclean.

– Among the comedy series will be the Mexican The gallant Y The protectors, which had already transpired that it is created and directed by Marcos Carnevale, with starring Adrián Suar, Gustavo Bermúdez and Colombian Andrés Parra like three football representatives on the brink of bankruptcy.

– There will be biographical series on the history of Pancho Villa or the Brazilian television host and businessman Silvio Santos.

– Among the dramatic comedies it was confirmed Alternative therapy, directed by Ana Katz and starring Carla Peterson, Benjamín Vicuña and Eugenia “China” Suárez; Y The one in charge, in which the filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat will put Guillermo Francella in the role of building doorman.

The channel will premiere new chapters of the documentary series “Bios. Lives that marked yours. Photo Martín Bonetto

– New versions of Bios. Lives that marked yours, one of them about Andrés Calamaro, and the Brazilian thriller Insanity.

The great attraction for the sports-loving public will undoubtedly be in the volume of matches and live events: there you will be able to see leagues and championships such as the Conmebol Libertadores, the Premier League, LaLiga, MLB, NHL, rugby, tennis, golf, cycling, boxing and MMA. There will also be the SportsCenter newscasts and series and documentaries from the ESPN brand.

Source: Télam

IT IS.