After the sad tie of the Spanish selection in his debut in the Eurocup against Sweden (0-0), those of Luis Enrique hardly have time to forget. They should focus on the next meeting, that in these circumstances is presented almost like a final if you want to continue having options to continue in the tournament.
The rival will be Poland. A Poland that also hit a bump in the debut, since they lost against Slovakia, a priori the worst selection of the group (1-2). The fact of having the best striker in the world as he is Robert Lewandowski didn’t do them much good, and they have started the tournament with no points and as bottoms of Group E.
That is why the game is already a final. A match that will take place this Friday June 18, 2021, from 9:00 p.m. In our country. And it will be precisely in our country, one of the 12 hosts of the tournament, where it is played. Again it will take place in La Cartuja de Sevilla, with a capacity of approximately 30%, about 16,000 viewers.
One of the great unknowns around the Spanish team is to know what will happen to Morata. The Juventus forward was the focus of criticism after the first match, and it is possible that this time Luis Enrique give the alternative to Gerard Moreno in his position. After all, what the selection suffers the most from is precisely his lack of goal, and it is key to find a solution.
