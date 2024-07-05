Spain have secured their place in the semi-finals of the European Championship after a thrilling and close encounter against Germany. In a match full of drama, Spain opened the scoring with a goal from Dani Olmo in the 51st minute, but Germany equalised in the 89th minute thanks to Florian Wirtz. When the match seemed destined for a penalty shoot-out, Mikel Merino scored a header in the 119th minute, sealing Spain’s 2-1 victory and sparking euphoria among fans and the team.
Spain’s next match in the semi-finals will be played at 21:00 on Tuesday 9 July at the Allianz Arena. This crucial phase of the tournament will represent another important challenge for La Roja, who will be looking to maintain their momentum and reach the Euro final. The team has shown determination and quality on their way here, and the next encounter will be another opportunity to prove their worth on the European stage.
Spain’s opponent will be known once the match between France and Portugal concludes, which kicks off at 21:00 today. Both teams have had inconsistent performances in the tournament, but reaching the semi-finals could be the boost they need. France are favourites, with stars such as Mbappé in their ranks, but Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, should not be underestimated. Expectations are high, and the result of this match will determine who will face Spain in the quest for a place in the final.
