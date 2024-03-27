The match between the Spanish team and the Brazilian team has just finished, and after coming from a match against Colombia where things did not go as intended, this time with the starters against a Brazil that was not at 100%, it has been possible to demonstrate the why Spain is one of the favorites to win Euro 2024.
A more usual front line at the start, with Nico Williams, Morata, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo who has not been so surprising anymore, they did what they had to do and showed that they are going to be a front line that puts a lot of fear into their rivals.
Brazil, with a forward Rodrygo, Vinícius and Raphinha, has not been able to prevail against the Spanish defense and in fact there have been few balls that have been able to reach them, and most of them were in counterattacks where they were alone against the world.
The Spanish team comes from playing a match against Brazil that seemed like it was going to be quite balanced, and despite the major losses that the Canarinha team had in goal and defense among other positions, they have made the match seem more even than normal although Spain, in an enviable state of form, has managed to lead 2-0 just over the first half hour of play.
A Lamine Yamal at the level of the best in the world, Rodri in the midfield, owner and lord of the game, Nico on the wing overflowing and a Dani Olmo with a goal worthy of Messi or Maradona have managed to take the Spanish team to another level .
Despite everything, the Brazilians have not given up and have also managed to score two goals that brought them close enough to warn that the match would not be easy. And after two penalties shortly after the end of the game, one for each side, the 3-3 was final.
The next commitment of the Spanish team will be the friendly against Andorra. Shortly after playing the important competitions on each continent, many teams are playing friendlies, such as the Spanish team and this one against a minor team like Andorra to warm up for the Euro Cup without risk of injury, it is a game of great value for Luis de la Fuente's team.
Date: June 5, 2024
Schedule: To define
Stadium: New Nursery
Location: Badajoz, Spain
The first group stage match, against an entire Croatia, of this Euro 2024, will be on June 15 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time).
