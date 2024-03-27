A more usual front line at the start, with Nico Williams, Morata, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo who has not been so surprising anymore, they did what they had to do and showed that they are going to be a front line that puts a lot of fear into their rivals.

A Lamine Yamal at the level of the best in the world, Rodri in the midfield, owner and lord of the game, Nico on the wing overflowing and a Dani Olmo with a goal worthy of Messi or Maradona have managed to take the Spanish team to another level .

Despite everything, the Brazilians have not given up and have also managed to score two goals that brought them close enough to warn that the match would not be easy. And after two penalties shortly after the end of the game, one for each side, the 3-3 was final.

Date: June 5, 2024

Schedule: To define

Stadium: New Nursery

Location: Badajoz, Spain