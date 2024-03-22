An unusual front line from the start, with Oyarzabal, Joselu, Sarabia and Gerard Moreno who could have surprised more than one, had to end up rotating so that Nico and Lamine could try to solve what they could not, which was to score a goal, although with little success.

And because of things like that, James' Colombia, which also started on the bench, and came out much more cautious and defensive, has been able to prevail against our team.

The coffee growers' game was not going to be easy, and the 0-1 defeat in London has only shown that the calendar did not lie with their good streak and that the game had to be approached in a much more frontal way, and not with so much alternate.

The coach, Luis de la Fuente, came out first with a lot of players who generally should be substitutes in case of an important situation in a Euro Cup or similar.

Date: March 26, 2024

Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina and 2:30 p.m. in Mexico

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu

Location: Madrid Spain