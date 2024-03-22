The match between the Spanish team and the Colombian team has just finished, and although the result has not been the best for the Spaniards, it has also served to see some players make their debut, and to test many together who do not usually do so due to the difference. of Equipements.
An unusual front line from the start, with Oyarzabal, Joselu, Sarabia and Gerard Moreno who could have surprised more than one, had to end up rotating so that Nico and Lamine could try to solve what they could not, which was to score a goal, although with little success.
And because of things like that, James' Colombia, which also started on the bench, and came out much more cautious and defensive, has been able to prevail against our team.
How was the Spanish team's last game?
The Spanish team decided that the best thing they could do, or at least, the best options they had left for this national team break, was to face two South American nations, and the first of them was Colombia.
The coffee growers' game was not going to be easy, and the 0-1 defeat in London has only shown that the calendar did not lie with their good streak and that the game had to be approached in a much more frontal way, and not with so much alternate.
The coach, Luis de la Fuente, came out first with a lot of players who generally should be substitutes in case of an important situation in a Euro Cup or similar.
When will the Spanish national team play again?
The next commitment of the Spanish team will be the friendly against Brazil. Shortly after playing the important competitions on each continent, many teams are playing friendlies, such as Spain or Brazil, and in this case, in Spain, they have decided to pool their quality to give us such a spectacle.
Date: March 26, 2024
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina and 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Location: Madrid Spain
When is the next important event for the Spanish team?
The first group stage match, against an entire Croatia, of this Euro 2024, will be on June 15 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time).
