From 5 September in Bolzano. The last to return to school are students from Emilia-Romagna, Lazio and Tuscany

The first day of school for the 2023-24 school year varies from region to region in Italy. And the dates are set annually by the regional authorities. The students of the Province of Bozen will be the first to return to court on September 5, while for those of Tuscany, Lazio and ofEmilia Romagna lessons will start much later, on the 15th of the month. And as the summer holidays draw to a close, lo and behold when school starts for elementary and high school students.

When does school start 2023-2024: the calendar — Below is an overview of school start dates, region by region:

Abruzzo: September 13th

September 13th Basilicata: September 13th

September 13th Calabria : 14 September

: 14 September Campania: September 13th

September 13th Emilia Romagna: September 15th

September 15th Friuli Venezia Giulia: September 13th

September 13th Lazio: September 15th

September 15th Liguria: September 14th

September 14th Lombardy: September 12th

September 12th Brands: September 13th

September 13th Molise: September 14th

September 14th Piedmont: Sept. 11

Sept. 11 Puglia: September 14th

September 14th Sardinia: September 14th

September 14th Sicily: September 13th

September 13th Tuscany: September 15th

September 15th Umbria: September 13th

September 13th Valle d’Aosta: Sept. 11

waivers and holidays — The dates indicated mainly concern primary and secondary school, while kindergarten can have different terms. Importantly, school activities may suffer changes or advances at the discretion of the teaching staff, always guaranteeing the minimum number of teaching days. As regards the holidays and bridges in 2023a long bridge is planned for the Feast of All Saints, which will run from Wednesday 1st to Thursday 2nd November, immediately after Halloween. Also, there will be a bridge to the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, which falls on a Friday (December 8). Next, there will be the Christmas holidayswhich will run from 22 December to 7 January 2024. Looking to next year, we point out the holidays of Carnivalwhich will be held from February 12 to 13, and the holidays of Easterwhich will take place from 28 March to 2 April 2024. Furthermore, the April 25th, May 1st and June 2nd.

Finally, as regards the summer holidays, kindergarten usually ends at the end of June, with 29 June as the closing date in almost all regions in 2024. In the province of Trento, the educational activities will end on 31 July. In addition to the vacation dates indicated in the regional calendars, the teachers’ colleges can deliberate any additional stops or bridges. This could therefore lead to bringing the start of lessons one or two days earlier.