For the 2023 Argentina Cup round of 32, River Plate fell in Mendoza against Talleres de Córdoba, 1-0 with a goal by Rodrigo Garro, and was eliminated from the country’s most federal competition early and unexpectedly, after having won the Argentine Soccer Professional League championship a couple of dates before the end of the tournament.
More news about River’s present:
In this way, Martín Demichelis’ men will now have to focus on meeting the schedule to play their last two LPF matches and, above all, in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they will face the tough Inter from Porto Alegre in the round of 16. We review the schedule.
El Millo is already champion of the Professional League and will play both this game and the next one to complete the calendar. It will be on Sunday, July 23, starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Gigante de Arroyito.
He will close his participation in the contest where he became champion, as a local in the classic against Racing, in what will be a new extension of the celebration for what he has achieved, although focused on the Copa Libertadores series against Inter de Porto Alegre.
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the draw determined that their rival was Internacional de Porto Alegre. The first leg will be at the Monumental.
The return will be in Brazil, to define whether or not it goes to the quarterfinals. The opponent presented Chacho Coudet as a brand new coach, and has players like Enner Valencia, Charles Aránguiz and Sergio Rochet on his squad.
#River #play #matches #Demichelis #team #match #Talleres
Leave a Reply