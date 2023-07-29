Although they were already champions of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate had to comply with the calendar and that is why after traveling to Gigante de Arroyito where they drew 3-3 against Rosario Central, they received Racing Club at the Mas Monumental to celebrate the title with his people and put an end to this contest.
The “Millionaire” won 2-1, with goals from Lucas Beltrán and Paulo Díaz (Jony Gómez discounted for the visit), and now he can focus fully on the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América, where he will face the tough Inter Porto Alegre in the next few days. We review what is coming. It should be remembered that River does not have an Argentine Cup, since it fell against Talleres and was eliminated in the 16th.
More news about River
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the draw determined that their rival was Internacional de Porto Alegre. The first leg will be at the Monumental.
The return will be in Brazil, to define whether or not it goes to the quarterfinals. The opponent presented Chacho Coudet as a brand new coach, and has players like Enner Valencia, Charles Aránguiz and Sergio Rochet on his squad.
The “Millionaire” will debut in the Professional League Cup at Diego Armando Maradona in La Paternal, against the always complicated “Bicho” by Gabriel Milito. It will be the weekend of August 20.
The second day was River’s first at home, against Barracas Central, who beat them in the last confrontation with each other. It will be the weekend of August 27.
For the third date, River will have to visit Liniers to play against a Vélez that is committed to relegation. He will try to take advantage of it.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#River #play #matches #Demichelis #team #match #Racing
Leave a Reply