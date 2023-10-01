With goals from Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz, River Plate stomped in La Bombonera and won the Superclásico against longtime rival, Boca Juniors, by 2 to 0, which unleashed an eternal celebration by its entire footballers. playing field, and for all the “Millonarios” fans spread around the world.
The match, valid for the interzonal that took place on date 7 of the 2023 Professional League Cup, allows coach Martín Demichelis to take a breath, since he had been suffering some criticism for the team’s football present. We review what is coming soon, with our spirits through the roof.
After what will be the momentous match against Boca, “Millo” will be home to Talleres, one of the best teams in Argentine soccer in recent times. In the preview, it seems that it will be a great game. It will be on Sunday, October 8, starting at 4:45 p.m.
The “Millo” will have to visit the Elephant Cemetery.
Then, it will be the turn of a new classic, between two historic Argentine soccer teams: River will face Independiente, who had been fighting relegation but thanks to Tevez they were able to string together consecutive victories and are breathing for now.
The “Bosque” will be abuzz because Gimnasia, led by Leo Madelón, is playing for relegation.
The “Millonario” will be local again and will do so against another needy, Huracán, which is playing for relegation along with several of the other teams that River faces. We will see in what state it will arrive, but it can be decisive.
