Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, where after the match against Huracán at home, he has two left dates to be played in the regular phase.
It is worth remembering that the first four from each of the two zones will go to the playoffs, the “Final Phase”, where Núñez’s men will surely be present (for now, they are accompanied by Huracán, Independiente and Colón). We review the calendar.
“Canalla”, who has had an impressive streak without defeats at Gigante de Arroyito so far, will have the tough commitment to maintain it against “Millonario. With the victory against Argentinos, Canalla has accumulated 14 wins and 13 draws and is the best Active streak of a First Division team in AFA, with 27 games without losing at home. Will those led by Demichelis break it?
To close the regular phase, Demichelis’ team will be home to Instituto de Córdoba, which has not yet qualified for the next phase, but can do so if it manages to string together successive victories. Then they will hope to be in the qualification zone for the Final Phase, in order to conclude the year and try to do so with a new title. Everything is with a date to be confirmed, but it must end in this year 2023.
