Despite having become champion of the Professional League 2023in River Plate the demand is always high and that is why he is currently beaten by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where he said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing on penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he began by having an irregular start, although he was able to get up with the 3-1 victory over Arsenal de Sarandí, at the Mas Monumental, and with an agonizing 1-0 victory against Atlético Tucumán, with the goal from Salomon Rondon.
Next, we review what is coming up for “Micho’s” team, all for the League Cup, at which all guns will be aimed in this second half.
There is no respite: three days after Atlético Tucumán, on Sunday the 24th and starting at 9:00 p.m., “Millo” will go to the South of the suburbs to play against Banfield, at the Florencio Sola.
On the great and long-awaited date of classics, the most important match will be the Superclásico between Boca and River. It will take place in La Bombonera and will be a before and after for both teams, depending on the result. There is still no stipulated date.
After what will be the momentous match against Boca, “Millo” will be home to Talleres, one of the best teams in Argentine soccer in recent times. In the preview, it seems that it will be a great game.
The “Millo” will have to visit the Elephant Cemetery.
Then, it will be the turn of a new classic, between two historic Argentine soccer teams: River will face Independiente, who had been fighting relegation but thanks to Tevez they were able to string together consecutive victories and are breathing for now.
